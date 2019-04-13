Mother, daughter killed after kitchen goes up in flames Saturday morning

BAKER - A mother and her daughter were killed when their apartment kitchen went up in flames around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Sources told WBRZ the fire was in the 5000 block of Baker Blvd. just east of Mchugh Road.

The names of the victims have not been released but WBRZ was told that the daughter was 8 years old and her mother was in her early 30's.

According to the Brownsfield Fire Department, the husband of the victim came home after a late night work shift and called 911 when he noticed the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the fire investigation and said the fire was confined to the single unit where the blaze erupted.

