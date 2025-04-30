Mother-daughter duo at Gonzales Middle School nominated for state education awards

GONZALES - Gonzales Middle School is home to not one but two Louisiana Department of Education state finalists: a mother-daughter duo.

Tante Poche', one of the school's science teachers, is a finalist for Teacher of the Year.

"You see them have a love for science because I have such a strong passion for science," Tante said. "All my kids know I that I love science and STEM."

Though being a teacher was not her first career choice, she has now been an educator for the last decade and she loves it.

"I'm ultimately responsible for a solid education in kids and their future. That's really important and that's gratifying."

Her nomination is even more special because she gets to share it with her 13-year-old daughter Brielle, who is a finalist for Student of the Year.

"And it just couldn't have been more perfect that I would share this moment and this spotlight with my daughter," Tante said. "That is absolutely amazing. I can't think of anything greater."

Brielle, an eighth grader, has been able to manage a 4.0 GPA with a busy schedule.

"Cheer, track, volleyball, I tried soccer this year," Brielle said, listing her extracurriculars. "I did all-star cheerleading too outside of school. I've really been able to manage my time well.

"I feel like all the hard work that I've done is being put into something and I can actually use this to show other people and just encourage other people."

Even if Brielle doesn't win, she said sharing this experience with mom has been special.

"I can always look back and tell my kids in the future that I did this with my mom I just feel like it's a great thing that we can be able to accomplish this both together."

The Student of the Year will be announced on May 16 and the Teacher of the Year will be announced on July 26.