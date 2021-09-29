Mother & boyfriend charged with murder in 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen's death

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 2-year-old who was found dead over the weekend is now charged in the toddler's death. Police have also upgraded charges against her boyfriend.

Just an hour before BRPD held a news conference to discuss new developments in the death of Nevaeh Allen, officers at a State Police facility were seen placing the girl's mother, Lanaya Cardwell, in the back of a police unit in handcuffs. Police confirmed at that briefing Wednesday that Cardwell was charged with second-degree murder, but the department did not release further information about what led to her arrest.

The toddler was found dead in Mississippi on Sunday, two days after she was reported missing at the an apartment complex on La Belle Avenue in Baton Rouge. The girl had been left in the care of her mother's live-in boyfriend, Philip Gardner, who was described by police and the girl's mother as the child's stepfather.

Gardner initially told investigators that Nevaeh disappeared after he fell asleep Friday afternoon, kicking off a days-long search for the child involving State Police and the FBI.

Gardner later changed his story, telling investigators he found the girl unresponsive and then dumped her body in a remote area of Mississippi. He later led officers to a wooded area where the found the child's remains.

He too is charged with second-degree murder, along with obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains.

The coroner's office on Monday determined the toddler's death to be a homicide and said her cause of death was pending further examination.