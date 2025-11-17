"Most terrifying situation I ever been in:" Denham Springs restaurant employee robbed at gunpoint

DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a fast food employee at gunpoint.

The employee Elisabeth Netterville told WBRZ she is taking this day by day, and trying to move forward the best she can after the dangerous encounter last Friday.

"It's one of those things you don't expect to happen to you until it actually does. I mean, just always stay aware of your surroundings because anything can happen at any moment; you just don't even know until it happens," Netterville said.

Netterville was doing something she had done several times before.

"Went to the bank real fast to pick up some money for the safe and registers," she said.

But when leaving the bank, she didn't realize a black truck was watching her. Video shows the truck pulling into Off The Hook in Denham Springs as Netterville walks towards the store. A man gets out with a mask and a black hoodie and charges towards her with a gun.

"When I first heard him running up behind me, like the only time anyone has done that is if it's somebody that I know. Initially, I turned around and smiled at him until I realized this doesn't seem right, it's not right, I don't know this person," she said.

"He was just whispering to me basically to give him the money, and in the moment, like I didn't think, just give it to him because I didn't know what was going on, really, I forgot that I even had the money, cause I was more worried about myself and making sure that I protected myself," she said remembering the moment.

Police said the man took $500 from the restaurant before leaving in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado.

"It just doesn't make sense to me because there are so many different ways of going about things to get money, like armed robberies, because if you get caught doing that, you're gonna go to jail, and at that point, what was the point in even doing it in the first place? So I'm just curious as to why he even, you know, wanted to win in the first place," she said.

Police say that the truck, driven by another person, drove southbound on South Range Avenue.