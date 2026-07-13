BREC to hold feedback meeting concerning City-Brooks Community Park's future

BATON ROUGE — BREC is inviting the community to provide feedback regarding its City-Brooks Community Park Master Plan on Tuesday.

In June, BREC gave residents an opportunity to create concepts, recommendations and ideas as part of the City-Brooks Park Master Plan, with hundreds of people attending the event.

BREC previously unveiled two concepts for the park, with one creating a park loop connecting different areas together and keeping the golf course mostly intact and the other shrinking the golf course to add separate bike lanes and trails.

City-Brooks Community Park currently encompasses 97 acres in the heart of Baton Rouge just minutes from downtown and LSU.

The next meeting will allow residents to provide comments, share concerns, ask questions and offer feedback directly to BREC commissioners and leadership regarding the park.

"City-Brooks Community Park belongs to the community, and we want to make sure residents have every opportunity to share their thoughts before any decisions are made," said Janet Simmons, Interim Superintendent of BREC.

The meeting will take place at BREC's Independence Theater, located at 7800 Independence Boulevard, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.