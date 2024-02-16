Mosquitoes already bugging people as winter shifts to spring

BATON ROUGE - People may have noticed an abundance of mosquitoes over the past couple of days.

"Having this many mosquitoes over the past three or four days, that's unique," Mike Kincaid at Arrow Termite and Pest control said.

Last week's heavy rainfall, followed by humid days, became the perfect mixture for thousands of the little pests to hatch.

"The calls are incredible, I think we have already scheduled more than 170 residential inspects today," Randy Vaeth, Assistant Director at EBR Mosquito Abatement & Rodent Control, said.

Vaeth says the dry summer allowed more eggs to remain intact, as mosquito eggs can survive more than a year.

"Typically we don't see them until March, but I think with the drought last year, a lot of the eggs, didn't get to develop, so since we had all the rain early spring, they're all coming out," Vaeth said.

It only takes one week for them to become full grown adults.

"They're flying all around, they're biting people, the numbers are just astounding right now," Kincaid said.

While the phones are ringing off the hook, Vaeth says due to the cooler nights, they can't conduct mass sprays with the trucks. It has to be a certain temperature several nights in a row. They can come out to individual homes. However, there are things homeowners can do.

"Mosquitoes are not strong at all, if you're out having a cook out, we like to do those, take a good size fan, have it blowing away from you, and that will keep most of them away," Kincaid said.

There are also several sprays to kill them, but Kincaid says it is best to prevent them from hatching.

"Anything that can hold water, they don't need much, dump it out on the ground, you may even be dumping eggs and not even know it, that will stop their metamorphism. That is the biggest thing, dumping any water out on the ground," Kincaid said.

Luckily, we will catch a break for a couple days as temperatures will drop again.

Then, as things warm up, the parish can start spraying with their trucks, and drone. East Baton Rouge also purchased a helicopter. It will be ready for use mid-summer.