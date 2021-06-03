Morgan City woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to estranged husband's property

MORGAN CITY - A Morgan City woman has been arrested on accusations of intentionally setting her estranged husband's property on fire, according to Louisiana State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies.

Authorities say 37-year-old Monique Barilleaux was living in a mobile home that belonged to her estranged husband, and they believe she set fire to it on May 13.

Initially, officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the blaze and asked the SFM to assist with investigating a fire at mobile home located in the 2300 block of Clements Street.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined three different fires were intentionally set around the home.

Following additional investigative efforts, including obtaining witness statements about the night of the incident, a warrant was issued for Barilleaux’s arrest.

Days later, Morgan City Police located Barilleaux and took her into custody on the outstanding warrant.

Barilleaux was booked into the Morgan City Jail on Tuesday, May 25, on one count of simple arson.