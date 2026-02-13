Morgan City High student arrested for allegedly striking Bossier High soccer player after match

MORGAN CITY - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Morgan City High School soccer player following an altercation that broke out after a close game, officials said.

According to KTBS, Morgan City goalkeeper Micah Wilkerson threw a punch that knocked out an opposing player. Wilkerson was charged with second-degree battery and was taken into custody by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

He is currently being held on a $10,000.00 bond. Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies will take custody of Wilkerson to face charges in Bossier Parish. The incident remains under investigation.