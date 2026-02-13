64°
Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City High student arrested for allegedly striking Bossier High soccer player after match
MORGAN CITY - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Morgan City High School soccer player following an altercation that broke out after a close game, officials said.
According to KTBS, Morgan City goalkeeper Micah Wilkerson threw a punch that knocked out an opposing player. Wilkerson was charged with second-degree battery and was taken into custody by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Trending News
He is currently being held on a $10,000.00 bond. Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies will take custody of Wilkerson to face charges in Bossier Parish. The incident remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Cause of death for dog shocks family, utility comes back following OYS...
-
Washington Street exit set to close Wednesday
-
'I couldn't sleep at all': Hammond neighborhood recovers after deadly shooting
-
The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore named grand marshal of Wearin' of the...
Sports Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...