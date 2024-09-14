Morgan City curfew lifted after power restored to majority of city, police say

MORGAN CITY - Morgan City had its curfew lifted Saturday night after Hurricane Francine, the city's police department said.

St. Mary Parish lifted its parish-wide curfew Friday, but the city kept its going due to power not being fully restored.

The Morgan City Police Department said that the majority of the power is fully restored and they "already have boots on the ground working in other areas that need restoration."