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BRPD: 3 people injured in early Monday morning shooting near corner of Plank, Chippewa roads

1 hour 49 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 1:40 PM May 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three people were hurt in a shooting along Plank Road earlier this week. 

The shooting happened on Monday around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Plank and Chippewa roads. 

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said that the department is investigating the shooting, but noted that the injuries the three people sustained were non-life-threatening. 

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