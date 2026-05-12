Parkview Baptist coach released on bond after arrest for alleged indecent behavior with teen student

BATON ROUGE — A Parkview Baptist School coach arrested after allegedly texting with a 14-year-old student about her sex life has been released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after posting a $15,000 bond over the weekend.

Patrick Yomtob, 46, was arrested on Thursday, May 7, on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. According to jail records, he was no longer booked into the EBRPP by Sunday.

An arrest warrant shows that Yomtob asked detailed questions about the victim having sex, specifically with other minors.

"Was one better than the other. You know you compared lol," the warrant said.

Yomtob also allegedly texted the girl that he loved her.

The coach also allegedly raised the girl's grade in his class to passing after she made a 30 on a test.

The warrant says Yomtob requested the victim delete messages she received.

"Sweet dreams! Please delete," he wrote, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found that he had deleted 51 days of messages between the two.

Parkview Baptist said they immediately placed Yomtob on administrative leave following news of the allegations.