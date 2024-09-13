89°
St. Mary Parish to continue dusk-to-dawn curfew into Friday night, Saturday morning

Friday, September 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish's government announced that the city will still be under a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Friday after Hurricane Francine passed through the region.

Morgan City officials announced the curfew continuing through Saturday morning on the Morgan City Police Department's Facebook page. The curfew's continuation is "due to some parts of Morgan City still not having power restored."

"City crews and contractors have been at it all day repairing and restoring power to residents in Morgan City. This is expected to continue until all power is restored," Morgan City Police said.

Berwick and Patterson are also under a similar curfew.

Morgan City officials have also opened the Morgan City Auditorium as a distribution center for food, tarps, water and other supplies.

