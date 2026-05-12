St. Mary Parish deputies arrest man for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to minor

BAYOU VISTA — St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a man for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The sheriff's office said it opened an investigation after someone in Bayou Vista reported that someone was sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Deputies identified Cameron Paul Rodrigue, 20, of Bourg, as a suspect.

SMPSO said Rodrigue was being held by another agency and has since been transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. His bail had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.