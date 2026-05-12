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1 arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death on Beech Street, police say

2 hours 42 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 11:58 AM May 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death on Beech Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. 

Police said officers responded to a call on Beech near McClelland Drive on Saturday night. They found Kendrick Eubanks, 44, with multiple stab wounds. Eubanks was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

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Officers arrested Robin Brown, 46, for allegedly killing Eubanks. Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a manslaughter charge. 

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