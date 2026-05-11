Beloved swamp rat Neuty the nutria passes away

Photo: @NeutyTheNutria

NEW ORLEANS - A beloved nutria rat who rose to statewide fame after he was taken away from his adoptive family passed away over the weekend. He was 5 and 1/2 years old.

Neuty's owners, Dylan and Myra Lacoste, found him on Christmas Eve in 2020. He was on the side of the road and just a few days old. They bottlefed the baby swamp rat, who became a part of their family.

In 2023, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries seized Neuty from the Lacostes, saying that it was illegal to own an invasive species as a pet. The agency put Neuty in the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The Lacostes fought for Neuty and secured the support of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Sen. Cameron Henry. Eventually, the LDWF decided to return Neuty to his family.

The Lacoste family pet became a Louisiana celebrity. Neuty visited the State Capitol, met New Orleans Saints players, was the grand marshal in many parades, was pardoned at Houma's Rougarou Fest and met with many smiling faces.

In a post on Monday, the Lacostes said Neuty passed away after battling an aggressive cancer.

"We are heartbroken and miss him terribly & will continue to miss him, but will never forget the great times we shared with him, he literally made us laugh every single day," the statement said.