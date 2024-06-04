Morgan City-area mobile home fire leaves pet dead, none injured; currently under investigation

STEPHENSVILLE — Multiple fire departments in the Morgan City area responded to a Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Stephensville that left a family's pet dead, fire officials said.

The Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Morgan City Fire Department and Berwick Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the Stephensville Road fire around 8:15 a.m. Within 15 minutes, the fire was brought under control by an eight firefighter unit, Morgan City Fire said.

No injuries were reported, but a pet was lost in the blaze, Morgan City Fire added. The cause and extent of the fire is currently under investigation.