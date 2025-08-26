More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with no capacity restrictions

BATON ROUGE- More than 6,000 fans attended the first LSU Baseball game with no capacity limits and the excitement was high.

"You know when there are fans there and they are pulling for you, it gives you that extra energy, that extra enthusiasm,” said LSU Baseball Head Coach Paul Mainieri.

The university put out a statement Wednesday afternoon, confirming that the school will also lift mask requirements at those events.

"The move to full capacity at LSU outdoor athletic events starts on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium when the Tigers host top-ranked Arkansas. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. start on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday," the announcement read in part.

Fans are also allowed to tailgate normally with no additional restrictions, while everyone is thrilled about the lift including Coach Mainieri.

"When we heard the magic number of 100% capacity when I told our players after the game Tuesday against Grambling, they more excited to hear that news than the fact that we just won a game against Grambling, the loudest cheer in our locker room,” said Coach.

Fans showed out Friday tailgating and heading to the game all carrying that same energy.



"It's a good direction that we are going to we are making progress with all the vaccines we are going into, it's a very exciting time to be an LSU fan,” said one fan.

“I'm like a little kid I got my two tickets, and I'm ready to go,” said another fan.



Next to get a taste of the 100 percent capacity the LSU softball team, who has six remaining home games.