More than 50 pounds of meth seized in Denham Springs drug bust

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies arrested three people involved in a massive drug operation based out of Livingston Parish.

The sheriff's office said agents seized 53 pounds of methamphetamine during the raid on Highway 16 along with black tar heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Nearly $100,000 cash of suspected drug money was also recovered.

The department also seized a gun and a vehicle.

Three suspects are facing charges: 31-year-old Quwinton Norman, 42-year-old Tyrone DeJoie Jr., and 20-year-old Shadaejah Credit. Deputies said Norman was a "known distributor" in the area.