More than 30 dogs rescued from St. Gabriel Animal Hospital

ST. GABRIEL - More than 30 dogs were rescued from the St. Gabriel Animal Hospital on Sunday night, according to police.

WBRZ was at the rescue and saw advocates from Animal Protection and Welfare Society and Licking for Love carrying dogs out of the facility, which was reportedly run by Dr. Gary Sod.

The dogs inside appeared to be malnourished, their bones easily seen beneath their coats, and some had open sores. One of the animals had to receive an oxygen treatment before leaving. Medical equipment, medicines, and chemicals were left out in the open. Dog urine, feces, and vomit covered surfaces.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said dog remains were found discarded in a trash can behind the facility.

Police are actively investigating the situation.