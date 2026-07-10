More than 1,000 power banks recalled by manufacturers after multiple reports of overheating batteries

BATON ROUGE — On Friday, Flaunt recalled more than 1,000 of its MagSafe power bank chargers after multiple lithium-ion batteries overheated and caught fire.

Around 1,400 Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger power banks with model number E33A are being recalled. "FLAUNT" is engraved on the front right side of the power bank and there is a small circular button in the bottom center of the front side of the power bank. The back label of the unit is marked “FLAUNT” and “Model: E33A”. The power banks were sold in melon, black, lavender and white. The chargers measure 3 by 2 by 0.25 inches and weigh around 3.2 ounces.

Flaunt asks that customers with these devices stop using them and contact Flaunt for a full refund of the $65 purchase price in the form of a check or as an $80 store credit at flauntcases.com.

Consumers will be asked to register at www.flauntcases.com/pages/recall and submit two photographs.

One photo should show the front of the power bank with the word “Recalled”, the consumer's initials, and the registration date written on it in permanent marker. The second photo should show the model number E33A located on the back of the power bank. Consumers will receive an email with instructions on disposing of the charger in accordance with local and state regulations.

The recall was issued after the company received five reports of the power banks overheating and catching fire, including one report of a burn to a consumer’s hand, one report of a burn to a consumer’s arm and four reports of minor property damage.