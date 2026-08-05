First day of qualifying ends for US House, local races across Capital Region

BATON ROUGE — Candidates seeking seats ranging from the U.S. House to small-town offices could begin filing for this November's election on Wednesday.

A full list of qualifying candidates can be found here.

The mid-summer three-day filing period, which expires Friday, typically attracts candidates for local offices, but congressional seats were thrown into the mix this year after state leaders canceled House primaries that had been set for May 16. Two weeks earlier, on the eve of early voting, the U.S. Supreme Court said the map in place was based too much on race.

The district do-over set for Nov. 3 will use maps that state lawmakers adopted after justices ruled in Louisiana v. Callais. Legislators reduced the number of Black-majority districts from two to one, two years after a panel of district court judges said the previous map was more fair to Louisiana's minority population.

The previous map included a district that stretched from Baton Rouge to Shreveport, similar to district outlines struck down in the 1990s.

Municipalities and parishes across the region have seats up for grabs, with mayors, council members, school boards and police chiefs in line to qualify.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, all 15 district judgeships are set for new races after state lawmakers created two new election subdistricts with seven judges each. An additional judgeship will be elected on a parishwide ballot. Three local judges have sued over the new maps, saying they violate a federal court order filed in the 1990s.

At the close of qualifying on August 5, 2026, here's a look at who's on the ballot so far:

U.S. Senator:

-"Jamie" Davis

-Julia Letlow

U.S. Representative 1st District:

-Randall Arrington

-Lauren Jewett

U.S. Representative 2nd District:

-Walter "Rocky" Beach

-Troy A. Carter Sr.

U.S. Representative 3rd District:

-"Clay" Higgins

U.S. Representative 4th District:

-Conrad Cable

-"Mike" Johnson

-"Mike" Nichols

U.S. Representative 5th District:

-Stewart Cathey Jr.

-Michael Echols

-"Gabe" Firment

-Austin Magee

-Dan McKay

U.S. Representative 6th District:

-Monique Appeaning

-Larry Davis III

-"Rick" Edmonds

-Michael Mebruer

District Attorney 18th District:

-Tony Clayton

District Attorney 19th District:

-Hillar Moore III

-Ryan Thompson

District Attorney 20th District:

-Cy D'Aquilla Jr.

-Kenneth "Ken" Fabre

District Attorney 21st District:

-Sherman Mack

District Attorney 23rd District:

-Ricky Babin

A full list of qualifying candidates can be found here.