More LSU Tigers selected in Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND - Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft saw more LSU Tigers find new homes to begin their pro football career.

JABRIL COX - Linebacker

Former LSU linebacker Jabril Cox was selected 115th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

The North Dakota State transfer finished with 58 total tackles in his one season in Baton Rouge.

He joins Baton Rouge native, Kelvin Joseph, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of this year's draft.

TYLER SHELVIN - Defensive Tackle

The Cincinnati Bengals added another former LSU player in the 2021 NFL draft by selecting defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin with the 122nd overall pick.



Shelvin will reunite with his former Tiger teammates Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Thaddeus Moss in Cincinnati.



The Lafayette native opted out of the 2020 college football season, but finished his career with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 21 career games.

RACEY MCMATH - Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans drafted a LSU player for the second straight season, picking LSU wide receiver Racey McMath with the 205th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

McMath will join a roster that features his former teammate, cornerback Kristian Fulton.

The New Orleans product has 33 career receptions with 4 touchdowns, but is known for being a great special teams player.

JACOBY STEVENS - Safety

With the 224th pick, the Philadelphia Eagles picked LSU safety Jacoby Stevens.

The four-year letter winner and three year starter for the Eagles appeared in 42 total games. 29 of the starts were in the secondary and he finished his career with 190 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

Kary Vincent Jr. - Safety

With the 237th pick, the Denver Broncos picked LSU defensive back Kary Vincent Jr.

Vincent joins his former teammate Lloyd Cushenberry who was drafted by the Broncos to plays center last year.

After opting out of the 2021 season, finished his LSU career with 87 tackles for loss, one sack and six interceptions in 39 games. He also had 18 pass break ups.