Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts eighth annual toy drive to honor fallen officer's legacy

BATON ROUGE - The Montrell Jackson Foundation held its eighth annual toy drive for children in the community in memory of the fallen officer.

Sunday morning, cars lined up along Greenwell Springs Road to receive free toys for their families this holiday season, courtesy of the Montrell Jackson Foundation.

Officer Montrell Jackson, along with three other first responders, was killed in an ambush attack along Airline Highway in 2016. When he died, Jackson left behind his wife and four-month-old son.

His family has worked tirelessly to honor his name and continue his legacy, doing things he would have done if he were still here.

"We are here today celebrating something Montrell always loved to do," Veronica Pitts, Montrell’s mother said.

She said Montrell's widow, Trenisha Jackson, does the toy drive every year and it's only grown bigger.

"Montrell was actually born in the month of December, so I like to give toys away in his honor, just to keep his memory alive. I always say Montrell will always be remembered and never forgotten," Jackson said.

Sunday, Jackson's son Mason stepped up to the plate to help give away these toys carrying forward his father's legacy of generosity.

"It means a lot to us to keep his legacy alive and to always do what he was doing before he passed away," Mason said.

Children of all ages in the community received bikes, basketballs, legos and more.