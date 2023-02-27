Months after utility fee fiasco, mayor unveils new committee to help guide stormwater plan

BATON ROUGE - Months after the debacle surrounding Baton Rouge's failed plan to establish a stormwater utility fee, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has revealed a committee to advise on the city-parish's stormwater plan.

On Monday, Mayor Broome revealed 17 of the 19 members who will make up the Stormwater Advisory Committee. The remaining two slots have yet to be filled.

In a statement, the mayor said the committee's first meeting is scheduled for March 23, with final recommendations due July 15.

“The Stormwater Advisory Committee is composed of community members, leaders, and stakeholders that will provide recommendations for a clear course of action with the stormwater utility,” said Mayor Broome. “The committee will advise and make recommendations on the East Baton Rouge stormwater management priorities and policies. This includes recommendations on immediate financial requirements, long term funding and public education.”

Stormwater Advisory Committee Members:

1. Laurie Adams – Metropolitan Council

2. Rowdy Gaudet – Metropolitan Council

3. Dwight Hudson – Metropolitan Council

4. Reverend S. C. Dixon – Faith Based Community

5. Adam Knapp – Baton Rouge Area Chamber

6. Corey Wilson – BREC

7. Jeff Kuehny – Louisiana Stormwater Coalition

8. Larry Bankston – Growth Coalition

9. Karen Zito – Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge

10. Ed Lagucki – Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations

11. TBA – LSU

12. Ken Dawson – Southern University

13. Corlin LeBlanc – Baton Rouge Community College

14. Monique Scott-Spalding – East Baton Rouge Parish School System

15. Gregory Bowser – Louisiana Chemical Association

16. Tim Hardy – At Large Community Member, appointed by Mayor

17. TBA – At Large Community Member, appointed by Metropolitan Council

18. Richard Speer – Non-Voting Committee Chair

19. Black & Veatch – Non-Voting Committee Facilitator