Months after stray bullet killed sleeping 3-year-old, family still looking for answers

BATON ROUGE - Three-year-old Devin Page Jr. was killed back in April. The toddler was asleep in bed when a stray bullet crashed through his home's window and struck him.

If you drive past the house Devin and his mom, Tye Toliver, used to live in, the bullet hole on the window is no longer there.

It's been fixed, but Toliver says she will always feel incomplete.

"I have a big empty hole on the inside of my heart that will forever be there because a piece of me missing," Tye tells WBRZ.

Friday night, Tye and her mother, Cathy Toliver, are holding a concert at Charity Christian Center on O'Neal Lane to continue their healing process.

Tye says she still feels immense pain and depression over the loss of her baby boy.

"Imagine being a mother, you birthed something that you are supposed to protect and love and nurture and take care of and, boom, it's gone. Three years wasn't enough," Tye said.

She says she still feels traumatized by everything that has happened and wishes the bad dream would end.

"I wish I could just wake up from this nightmare, but I know now that this is my new reality," Tye said.

She's sad, but also frustrated. It's been three months since Devin was killed in his sleep.

His killer is still free, and detectives have had no luck cracking the case. Tye says she calls police several times a day, hoping to get the slightest update on the case, but little information is available.

"I want answers, and I feel like I have been patient enough, but I am really running out of patience," Tye said.

Police are still trying to piece the clues together but hope the public will help.

Tye begs for anyone with information to speak up.

"Just say something, say what you know, you can be anonymous, you don't have to say your name. There is nothing to be scared of," Tye said.

But more than that, Tye wishes that her happy baby boy — who loved trucks and ran around the living room with his toy hammer fixing things — was still with her.

"I'd do anything to have my son back, if it was possible," Tye said.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call police.