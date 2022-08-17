Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room

ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago.

The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi in an area of the evidence room that his deputies did not search. Questions over the missing money led to an investigation in conjunction with the feds and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. In June deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office raided Ambeau's home and the St. Gabriel police station.

Days after the search warrant was executed, Ambeau told WBRZ he was cooperating with the investigation.

"I'm here talking to you to be transparent," Ambeau said.

At the time, Ambeau vehemently denied taking any money.

"I want the public to know that I didn't do anything wrong," Ambeau said. "I understand that they have an investigation going on and the DA is passionate about this case, I worked this case every day for weeks at a time."

The missing money involves a homicide case, according to Stassi. He told the WBRZ Investigative Unit the search warrant did not locate the missing evidence.

"Several people had access to it, and we are looking into all of those people," Stassi said.

The homicide in question happened in 2019. Jaylon Brown is accused of two counts of murder and is being held on a $2 million bond. Two people were found dead in a car in December 2019, near the LSU AgCenter on Highway 30.

"I wouldn't jeopardize my retirement and entire career for $3,500," Ambeau said. "I give that away here just helping people."

Stassi declined to do an on-camera interview Wednesday as this investigation continues. Sources said the case against Ambeau could still go to a grand jury next.