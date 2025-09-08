69°
Monday's Health Report: Why it is important to check your child's blood pressure

Monday, September 08 2025
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A new study looks at the effects of high blood pressure in children.

It found that kids with higher blood pressure at age seven were more likely to die from heart disease by midlife.

The risk was highest for kids with blood pressure readings in the top tenth percentile for their age, sex and height. The research highlights the importance of regular blood pressure screenings and heart-healthy habits beginning in childhood.

The American Heart Association recommends regular blood pressure checks starting at age three.

