21-year-old man dead after crashing into trees along Walker North Road

WALKER — A 21-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after leading Walker Police on a chase after a failed traffic stop.

Louisiana State Police said that around 12:30 a.m., officers tried to stop Jowarski Nedd after he committed a traffic violation near U.S. 190. After the driver did not stop, he led the police on a high-speed chase.

Walker Police later found the Nedd's car had crashed into several trees, killing him along Walker North Road near the intersection of Avants Road. Nedd was not wearing a seatbelt when he had failed to make a turn on a right-hand curve, driving off the left side of the roadway, police added.

Walker Police originally said Nedd was 22.