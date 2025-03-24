Monday's Health Report: Lack of sleep can lead to health memory issues

BATON ROUGE — Numerous reports and studies have shown many Americans are not getting enough sleep.

It can cause all kinds of health issues and even impact memory.

"One of the cool things about researching sleep and practicing sleep medicine is that we don't know exactly why we sleep, but we have some really good ideas about the value and the utility of sleep. And one of those things is how sleep restores your brain, and we know that sleep is crucial for improving your memory or maintaining good memory,” sleep psychologist Alicia Roth said.

When a person is not getting enough sleep, problems with short-term memory tend to show up first. Persistent sleep issues could begin to affect long-term memory as well.

There are a variety of reasons for sleep problems. By talking to an expert, patients may discover they have sleep apnea or insomnia. Sleep apnea can impact memory, attention and problem-solving.

"Everyone's sleep need is different. It's important for you and your doctor to evaluate what your sleep need really is and what amount of sleep and what quality of sleep leads to you feeling refreshed but also feeling like your memory and your cognition are as sharp as they can be,” Roth said.

When it comes to sleep, experts say one of the most important things is not to try to force it. Wait until you are truly sleepy before getting into bed.