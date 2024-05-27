Monday's Health Report: Experts detail connection between sleep, heart health

BATON ROUGE — The CDC says adults who sleep fewer than seven hours each night are more likely to experience health problems. Adequate sleep is crucial for your overall well-being, including your heart.

Getting a good night's sleep can give you the energy to jump-start your day and your health.

"Sleeping is very important to try to prevent other chronic conditions in the future, such as diabetes, heart attacks and strokes," Mayo Clinic internal medicine doctor Juan Cardenas Rosales said.

When it comes to how many hours a night, Rosales says keep the number seven in mind.

"It's usually recommended for you to sleep at least seven hours per night in order for you to allow your body to recover to be ready for the following day," he said.

He offers practical steps to help you get better rest.

"Try to sleep at the same time. Try to get a schedule in which you're going to sleep at the same time and you're waking up also at the same time."

Other tips include staying physically active but not right before bed — and shutting down your digital screens at least an hour before shut-eye.

"You just want to set up the environment in which is easier for your body to fall asleep," he said.