Monday PM Forecast: week to begin chilly before rain returns

A weak, reinforcing cold front will swing through the bayou overnight. While this front will not deliver colder air, it will keep the seasonably chilly temperatures in place for another day. A rebound will occur by midweek with rain also in the forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect another chilly night, with lows cooling back into the 30s by Tuesday morning. Patchy areas of frost may develop, especially north of I-12. Tuesday will bring another sunny and dry afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.

Up Next: By midweek, a slight shift in weather pattern will begin to occur as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday will begin chilly with lows in the upper 30s, but the southerly winds and moisture flow will kick in by afternoon. Skies will be clouding up rapidly thus stopping highs in the mid 60s. Showers will begin to overspread the Metro Area near sunset and increase in coverage and intensity overnight. The Storm Station expects widespread rain and thunderstorms with an inch or so falling before the activity tapers through the first half of Thursday.

The second half of the week and weekend forecast becomes a bit tricky as several (currently poorly defined) fronts will be near the region. So, as of now, confidence is low in the forecast Friday through Sunday, but there will likely be another opportunity for rain and thunderstorms as moisture remains in the atmosphere. Additionally, sun may become hard to find with steady cloud cover overhead. It is likely that temperatures will be chilly behind the front on Thursday and then trend warmer through the weekend. Overall, get ready for a roller coaster of conditions and check back in with the Storm Station as details become clearer.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.