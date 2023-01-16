Monday PM Forecast: warmer, more active pattern next seven days

With the new week will come warmer temperatures and a few shots at showers and thunderstorms. The next cold front will pass on Thursday morning.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy skies will persist overnight. From these clouds, there may be a few sprinkles or light showers but most locations will not receive measurable precipitation. Onshore flow will cause low temperatures to be much warmer than previous nights and stay in the mid 60s. Clouds and leftover sprinkles could linger early Tuesday but that should be the extent of this patch of moisture. Sunshine is expected to break out in the afternoon hours guiding high temperatures well into the upper 70s.

Up Next: Wednesday will begin unseasonably mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Some sun will help breed another warm afternoon as high temperatures make it into the upper 70s, even flirting with the 80s in one or two spots. Clouds should increase, especially late in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. Any rain or thunderstorms with this front will hold off until after dusk. A line is expected to move through overnight. There is a shot at one or two gusty thunderstorms, but significant severe weather is not anticipated. By Thursday morning, the line will be east of the Metro Area and sunshine will return for the afternoon. Though not cold, a cooler air mass will follow to end the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There is potential for a steady, soaking rain that we are monitoring for the weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.