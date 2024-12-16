Monday PM Forecast: warm and foggy start to the week as we await next cold front

The last full workweek before Christmas will begin warm with occasional, spotty showers and patchy, morning fog. Late Wednesday, a strong cold front will bring a taste of winter ahead of the holiday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Light southeast winds and mild, muggy air running over relatively cooler nearshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico make a perfect setup for fog to develop and move inland overnight. As low temperatures retreat into the mid 60s, patchy and dense fog is possible near daybreak, especially closer to the lakes and coast. Once fog diminishes, Tuesday will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures chugging into the upper 70s and possibly low 80s. Locations that receive the moist sunshine, and there should be a good bit to go around, will have the best chance of getting that warm.

Up Next: Wednesday will also begin foggy and end up warm but changes arrive shortly thereafter. A cold front is expected to push through during the evening hours. This front could deliver some passing showers, even a thunderstorm, but is not a major rainmaker. The bigger deal will be a significant drop in temperature to conclude the week. Thursday and Friday will be cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A reinforcing shot of cold air is expected in time for the final weekend before Christmas and some nights could dip into the mid 30s.

For those looking ahead to Christmas, it appears that a moderating trend in temperatures will be underway early next week. It may not be the warmest Christmas on record, but mild would be an appropriate word given the latest information. An early call would be lows near 50 and highs near 70.

– Josh

