Monday PM Forecast: tropical moisture will continue active pattern

In the midst of a wetter weather pattern, the Capital Area can expect healthy coverage in showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week. Heat will be relatively muted thanks to the extra clouds and showers.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Beyond nightfall, showers and thunderstorms will gradually taper. Most of the nighttime hours will be dry. Low temperatures will settle out in the mid 70s due to humidity—the moisture left in place by earlier rain. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms initiating by mid to late morning. Like previous days, any thunderstorms will be capable of downpours that produce nuisance street and poor drainage flooding, but widespread and major issues are not expected. High temperatures will be limited to the upper 80s as a result of increased cloud cover and precipitation.

Up Next: Deep tropical moisture will start to pull away from the Capital Area by the middle and end of the week. Wednesday through Friday will work out more like the typical summertime pattern. Enough heat and humidity will stick around to cause pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage will be lower than the beginning of the week with generally isolated activity. Also, in line with the normal routine, showers and thunderstorms will diminish overnight. By the end of the week, high temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 90s as a result of more dry time and sunshine.

The Tropics: Satellite and surface observations indicate that a broad area of low pressure is located over the Bay of Campeche with winds of 35-40 mph occurring in an area well to the northeast of the center over the southern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by midweek while the low moves slowly west-northwestward toward the western Gulf coast. Regardless of development, several more days of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of southern Mexico and Central America, and these rains are likely to cause life-threatening flooding and flash flooding. Locally heavy rainfall is also expected to spread over portions of Texas and Louisiana by the middle of the week.

An area of cloudiness and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas is associated with a surface trough and an upper-level area of low pressure. Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward. The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday.

