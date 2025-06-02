Monday PM Forecast: The summer sauna opening for business

Summer is returning. Heat, humidity, and near-daily afternoon pop-up storms will be mainstays moving forward.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any afternoon pop-up showers will shut down quickly into the evening. Skies will become clear, and overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s. Tuesday will be plenty warm with a high in the low 90s. There will be humidity to feel, but a southeast breeze should take the edge off the mugginess during the afternoon. Despite a muggy feel at ground level, the atmosphere as a whole will be fairly dry. That should keep rain away on Tuesday.

Up Next: An upper-level ridge will spread across the region through the rest of the week, ushering in a pattern typical of summer. Each day will bring highs above 90°, possibly reaching the mid 90s on a few occasions. Days and nights will be humid. One indicator of the increasing humidity will be rising overnight lows, only dipping into the 70s. Garden-variety pop-up thunderstorms will be possible each day. The ridge will generally keep storms spotty in coverage. An exception will be made for Wednesday as a weak disturbance slides through. But even then, expect only a minor uptick in showers. The ridge will back off early next week, opening the door for a more substantial round(s) of afternoon storms.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

In the meantime, a non-tropical area of low pressure will form near or offshore the Southeast U.S. Coast during the next couple of days. If the system remains offshore, it could gradually develop tropical or subtropical characteristics later in the week. Development odds are low (~10% chance) at this time. This system will not pose a threat to Louisiana.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

