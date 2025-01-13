Monday PM Forecast: Some near freezing tonight, lots of change late week into weekend

Cold conditions are expected tonight, with some light freezes possible north of the Capital Area. By the end of the week, temperatures and rain chances will increase ahead of our next cold front.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies cleared nicely this afternoon and evening, and these mainly clear conditions will last into the overnight hours. This will allow our temperatures to rapidly drop, with lows in the mid 30s expected. Some location closer to the state line could see a light freeze. Clouds will increase in coverage throughout the day on Tuesday, keeping our highs in the mid to upper 50s. No rain will come of these clouds.

Up Next: Mostly cloudy skies will last through the middle of the week. Another low pressure system will pass south of the area late Wednesday into Thursday. This will drive some spotty to isolated showers, possibly lasting into the Thursday morning commute. Expect clearing skies for Thursday afternoon and evening. While temperatures will be near to slightly below average for most of the week, this will not last.

By the end of the workweek, our next cold front will be approaching the region. Ahead of this front, temperatures will warm. Highs will be in the in the middle 60s on Friday and close to 70 degrees on Saturday. There will also be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Latest data suggests isolated storms Friday night with higher coverage of rain on Saturday. With this system, there is already some hints that some storms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Station will keep a close eye on the upcoming system and relay information as it comes in. Behind that rainmaker, another major cool down is on the way. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler by Sunday, with frigid temperatures carrying over into the following week.

