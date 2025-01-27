Monday PM Forecast: next bump in rain chances comes with a late week cold front

A cold front will stall offshore on Tuesday. On the dry side of the boundary, very little precipitation is expected until a stronger cold front moves in toward the end of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will be stubborn to break overnight. However, in the few spots that see some clearing, patchy fog could develop. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Overall, skies will remain generally cloudy on Tuesday, but the clouds should be high and thin allowing a brighter day with filtered sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Up Next: A warm front will lift north through the region on Wednesday causing thicker clouds and spotty showers. Temperatures will climb further above average as upper 60s on Wednesday turning into upper 70s on Thursday with some additional sun. Just after that unseasonably mild afternoon, a cold front will whip in from the west accompanied by a line of showers and thunderstorms. Most likely, there will be about a 5 – 8 hour window for rain which currently appears centered on the Thursday into Friday overnight period. However, since it is a little soon to nail down an exact timeframe, the forecast holds the possibility of some precipitation late Thursday and early Friday. Severe weather is not expected; and up to an inch of rain will be possible with this round.

This cold front will be weak in terms of air mass modification, so don’t expect to find much cooler temperatures on the other side of it. Both highs and lows appear to remain above average in the long term, beyond the next seven days.

– Josh

