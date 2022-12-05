Monday PM Forecast: more warm days ahead

The story of the week will be above average temperatures. Daybreak commuters may have to be aware of some patchy fog as well.

Next 24 Hours: Some clearing into the evening hours and continued south winds of 5mph will continue to bring moisture into the area tonight. As dewpoints rise into the upper 60s and low temperatures attempt to settle into the mid 60s, it is reasonable to expect some patchy fog to develop due to saturation. Tuesday will be another day of unseasonable warmth. Look for high temperatures to reach the low 80s. Any morning low clouds and fog will give way to some sun.

Up Next: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and rather warm with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s—especially in areas that receive the most sunshine. Mornings will be mild with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog will remain possible. A weakening front will approach the area on Friday causing increasing clouds and possibly a shower. This front will stall in the area knocking temperatures down just a few degrees with highs in the 70s over the weekend. A strong front and better chance of rain is expected for Sunday, although confidence in the timing of that feature is currently low. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: With a warm front well north of the area, south winds are adding even more moisture to the low levels of the atmosphere. This onshore flow will set the stage for another night, and likely several subsequent nights, of patchy fog. Other than that, the weather will be quiet through the middle of the week. An upper level ridge of high pressure will remain parked over the Gulf Coast and will protect the region from any upper level disturbances that try to spark showers. Sinking air beneath the ridge will keep much warmer than average temperatures in place. With daytime warming and ample low level moisture, some clouds will continue to develop. Perhaps one can squeeze out a few sprinkles. Uncertainty is high toward the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. A weak upper level trough of low pressure will try to suppress the ridge just enough that the associated front could stall in the area to create a mainly cloudy and showery weekend. A deeper and stronger trough is expected to follow and that would be the one capable of flushing out moisture and bringing cooler temperatures. However timing is all over the place as to whether that occurs on Sunday or next week.

--Josh

