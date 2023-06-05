Monday PM Forecast: in the afternoon shower and storm routine

The forecast challenge for the week, as is common during the warm season, is just how many showers and thunderstorms will fire up each afternoon. The main idea is that afternoons will feature more action early in the week and less action later in the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, showers will wrap up after dusk with partial clearing in skies. Lows will stop right around 70 degrees. Like previous days, tomorrow will feature some sunshine early. Highs will chug into the upper 80s. At that point, scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop, largely during the afternoon hours. Any storms could bring gusty wind, downpours and frequent lightning.

Up Next: Wednesday through Friday, drier air aloft will cut into the number of showers and thunderstorms that develop, but on the flip side, help any that do to produce gusty wind. With a little more time for warming, highs temperatures will return to the low 90s while low temperatures will be in the low 70s. The upper level weather pattern is a bit unclear for the weekend and how that shakes out will determine if afternoons are wetter or drier. Those details will be ironed out in the days ahead!

The Tropics: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms and gale-force winds over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Canary Islands are associated with a complex non-tropical area of low pressure. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next couple of days while it moves little. By late in the week, however, the system is expected to move northeastward over cooler waters ending its chances of subtropical development.

