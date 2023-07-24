Monday PM Forecast: humidity relief after relentless heat alerts

The new week began without heat alerts. In fact, slightly lower humidity made it feel noticeably more comfortable than the last few weeks.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Thanks to the lower humidity and drier atmosphere, low temperatures will slip into the low 70s overnight. Anything below 74 degrees would qualify as below average! Mainly clear skies will continue on Tuesday. Since dry air warms more efficiently than humid air, the high temperatures will climb above average into the mid 90s. However, feels-like temperatures will be close to the actual air temperatures thanks to that drier air.

Up Next: Wednesday through Friday, humidity will slowly but surely increase across the area. This return of moisture may be just enough to support a rogue shower or two during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. The atmosphere will still be dry though, so widespread precipitation is not anticipated. By the weekend, the summertime air mass will be firmly back in place. With lows in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 90s, heat alerts may be needed once again for feels-like temperatures in the 105 to 110 range.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Although this system has not become any better organized since yesterday, some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward near 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development of this system by the middle of the week.

A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are expected to become marginally conducive for some gradual development of this system as it moves towards the southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend.

