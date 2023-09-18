Monday PM Forecast: Dry for the remainder of the work week

Rain chances are very unlikely over the next 7 days which will not help our current drought status. Humidity will also be low. There is a conditional concern for fire danger as we experience the very dry conditions over the next week.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* is in effect till midnight on Tuesday. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Ozone Advisory Day for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.



The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we could see temperatures bottom out in the low 60's under clear skies. Tomorrow is going to be another dry, but warm day. Highs are expected to top out in the low 90's under mostly clear skies. Humidity is going to be way down but it will still feel warm because of temperatures in the 90's. Rain chances are going to be near zero because of the very dry conditions. There will also be a conditional risk of fires so make sure you adhere to the statewide burn ban.

Up Next: The extended forecast is uneventful. High temperatures won’t budge from day to day. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid-90s for the next week or so. Lows will be in the mid to upper-60s, with a few mornings in the low 70's. From a humidity standpoint, it’ll be very comfortable on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity begins to creep upward by late week but should still be at tolerable levels. Without a ton of humidity and no major systems passing through, the forecast also looks completely dry for the workweek. There are some early signs that more plentiful moisture will start to creep back into the area on Sunday and Monday. This would increase humidity and also increase rain chances.

Tropics: Nigel is now a category 1 Hurricane traveling northwest at 12 mph. Fortunately, Nigel's forecasted track continues to turn North/Northeast and will very likely pose no threat to land.

