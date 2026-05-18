MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: Up to 10% of new fathers face perinatal depression, psychologist says

New fathers dealing with mental health struggles often stay silent, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist says that needs to change.

Adam Borland, a licensed clinical psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic, says becoming a dad is a major life step that requires attention and self-care. Up to 10 percent of fathers experience perinatal depression during pregnancy and the year following birth and up to 15 percent face perinatal anxiety.

"Thankfully, this is a topic that's finally getting the attention that it deserves," Borland said.

Symptoms of perinatal mental illness in fathers can include feelings of loneliness, feeling overwhelmed, withdrawing from family and questioning self-worth. Emotional and physical fatigue, poor focus and irritability are also signs and the condition can lead to substance abuse or other risky behaviors.

"Really encourage dads of all ages and all situations, it doesn't just have to be new dads, to open up and talk about what it is that they're feeling and to normalize it," Borland said.

Borland says healthy habits can make a real difference. "It's important to engage in healthy activities, exercise, creative outlets, making sure that you really separate yourself from work, stress, monitoring technology and phone usage and really prioritizing being in the moment," he said.

Others can help by creating a safe space for fathers to talk, one where there is no shame or fear of burdening anyone with their struggles. Letting them know they do not have to be perfect is also part of that support.

"This is not a weakness. This is actually a strength to recognize that, you know what, I need help as well," Borland said.