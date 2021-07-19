Monday Forecast: A new rainmaker on the way

A new week and a new rainmaker for our area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The rainmaker today is coming in from the north and will start to trigger showers and storms this afternoon. The morning hours will be quiet, and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Then, showers will move in. Areas furthest north and west will see showers in the early afternoon, and they will make their way south through the day. You will likely run into some rain on your way home today, showers and storms will be widespread over the Baton Rouge area by 5 pm. Temperatures will be back down in the 70s tonight.

Up Next: The rainmaker responsible for Monday’s rain will stick around at least through Thursday. Scattered to widespread showers are expected each day because of this. Tuesday morning will likely start out with a few light showers and temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees for the rest of the week. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are no tropical developments in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

