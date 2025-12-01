Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM forecast: Widespread rain arrives this afternoon and continues tonight
Cloudy and chilly conditions start the day across the Baton Rouge area as a new low forms over the northern Gulf. Widespread rain will move in this afternoon and continue into tonight.
Today and tonight: The front that moved offshore Sunday has stalled across the northern Gulf, and moisture is already gathering along it this Monday. The Capital Region begins the day dry but overcast, with temperatures in the 40s. As the developing Gulf low strengthens and moves northeast, a broad area of rain will build in from the southwest. Steady rain is expected to overspread the area by mid to late afternoon, continuing into the night with periods of moderate rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s through much of the day and evening.
Trending News
Up Next: Rain will be widespread through tonight as the Gulf low moves inland east of the area. Average rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts if any banding sets up. The main area of rain will wind down just after midnight, followed by a surge of colder and drier air. Tuesday will be brisk and cool with highs near 50.
What to look out for: The main thing to watch today is the potential for a narrow corridor of heavier rain that could briefly create ponding on roads during the evening commute. Most areas will see manageable totals, but any localized banding could push amounts over two inches, especially northwest of Baton Rouge. As the system exits late tonight, winds will shift sharply out of the northwest, and colder, drier air will settle in quickly by Tuesday morning. The bigger concern comes early Wednesday, when clearing skies and calm winds may allow temperatures to dip, raising the possibility of frost or a light freeze.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Dave
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lane Kiffin hire sparks excitement among LSU fans
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony celebrates holidays with variety of musical...
-
2une In Previews: Jefferson United Methodist Church's Christmas play depicts nativity in...
-
Second missing pilot from Lake Pontchartrain plane crash identified
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday
-
REPORT: Florida hires Tulane's Jon Sumrall to be next Gator head coach
-
Southern upsets Grambling in Bayou Classic
-
LSU gives up late touchdown in loss to Oklahoma