Monday AM forecast: Widespread rain arrives this afternoon and continues tonight

Cloudy and chilly conditions start the day across the Baton Rouge area as a new low forms over the northern Gulf. Widespread rain will move in this afternoon and continue into tonight.

Today and tonight: The front that moved offshore Sunday has stalled across the northern Gulf, and moisture is already gathering along it this Monday. The Capital Region begins the day dry but overcast, with temperatures in the 40s. As the developing Gulf low strengthens and moves northeast, a broad area of rain will build in from the southwest. Steady rain is expected to overspread the area by mid to late afternoon, continuing into the night with periods of moderate rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s through much of the day and evening.

Up Next: Rain will be widespread through tonight as the Gulf low moves inland east of the area. Average rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts if any banding sets up. The main area of rain will wind down just after midnight, followed by a surge of colder and drier air. Tuesday will be brisk and cool with highs near 50.

What to look out for: The main thing to watch today is the potential for a narrow corridor of heavier rain that could briefly create ponding on roads during the evening commute. Most areas will see manageable totals, but any localized banding could push amounts over two inches, especially northwest of Baton Rouge. As the system exits late tonight, winds will shift sharply out of the northwest, and colder, drier air will settle in quickly by Tuesday morning. The bigger concern comes early Wednesday, when clearing skies and calm winds may allow temperatures to dip, raising the possibility of frost or a light freeze.

