Monday AM Forecast: Thanksgiving week to feature rollercoaster of temperatures

Thanksgiving week will feature a rollercoaster of temperatures as many fronts move through the Capital Region over the next several days.

Today & Tonight: As a cold front approaches from the west today, moisture will return to the region. A few patchy areas of fog may develop during the morning commute as a result and the air may feel a tad muggier than previous days. Morning lows near 60 degrees will warm near record a record high in the Capital City today. The Storm Station is forecasting a high temperature of 82° Monday, just two degrees shy of the previous record on date set back in 1921,1910, and 1904. Skies will be partly sunny, with one or two spotty showers possibly squeezing out this afternoon as the front moves across Louisiana. The best chance for showers in the Capital Area will be with the system's arrival, overnight tonight. As the front sweeps through, slightly cooler and drier air will make a temporary return Tuesday. Tomorrow morning will start off with lows in the 60s again.

Up Next: Following Monday night's cold front, several more frontal passages will influence your Thanksgiving week forecast:

Frontal Passage #1 (Monday Night) - Behind this front, Tuesday looks to be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and an afternoon high in the low 70s.

Frontal Passage #2 (Wednesday) - By Wednesday, Front #1 that stalled off the coast on Tuesday will retreat northward through the Capital Area, this time as a warm front. The result will be an increase in clouds and temperatures on Wednesday. Highs could make another run for 80°, and the muggy feel will make a return. Rain chances will be slim with this front.

Frontal Passage #3 (Thanksgiving) - This front is the big one. While the exact timing is still questionable, all indications point toward a strong cold front passage on Turkey Day. Latest data suggest that the best chance of rain will be very early Thursday morning, likely before sunrise, with a few spotty showers remaining throughout the day. High's on Thanksgiving will be reached earlier in the afternoon, with conditions quickly cooling as the chilly air filters in throughout Thursday.

Beginning on Black Friday and persisting through the weekend, afternoon high's will not exceed the low to mid 60s despite full sunshine. Mornings will also become very chilly over the weekend with lows ranging from the 30s to low 40s around the region. Areas north of the Capital City could near the freezing mark for the first time this season Saturday morning.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Emma Kate C.

