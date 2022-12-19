Monday AM Forecast: Showers and storms will be around today into Tuesday morning

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A muggy start to this Monday. Across the Capital Area we are already seeing dense cloud cover and a few isolated light showers. Heavier showers and storms are beginning to develop to the west and are going to creep into the area throughout the day today. Daytime highs will struggle to get near 50° by this afternoon. The dense cloud cover and rain will continue into the overnight hours well into Tuesday morning. We will not see much of a dip in temperatures overnight due to the cloud cover, you will be waking up to temperatures in the mid-40s Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Once this rainmaker is all said and done we are expecting the Capital Area to pick up 1-2” of rain, localized areas could see greater amounts. By lunch on Tuesday the shower activity will begin to clear out. The skies will stay partly sunny and this will hold our daytime highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday will be dry and cool. Temperatures will creep near average with daytime highs in the upper-50s and overnight lows in the mid-40s. Thursday is when we see our next chance for rain ahead of a blast of cooler air. Thursday afternoon a strong but mostly dry cold front surges through the Capital Area. Showers will be isolated due to the lack of moisture expected in the atmosphere. Temperatures will rapidly drop behind this line and by Friday morning you will see temperatures well below freezing.

The Storm Station is expecting a number of Hard Freeze Warnings and Winds Chill Advisories to be issued through the holiday weekend. While it is not a white Christmas, the Capital Area will feel like Christmas. Grab your sweater and bundle up! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.