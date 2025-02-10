Monday AM Forecast: Multiple fronts to bring week full of changing conditions

After a warm and dry weekend, conditions will become a bit more wishy-washy this week. Expect multiple temperature swings and at least two rounds of rain over the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: A weak cold front moving through early Monday has created a temperature gradient for morning lows. North of Baton Rouge will see lows on the cooler side, in the 50s, while regions south of the Capital City will wake up in the middle 60s. Baton Rouge will be sandwiched in between, likely falling near the 60-degree mark by sunrise. If any fog were to develop this morning, it would be where the milder conditions are; south and east of the city, where a Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Monday.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower-70s. Conditions will remain mainly dry today. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies will stay as lows fall into the 60s. A few areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out across the region during the Tuesday morning commute.

Up Next: Many fronts and disturbances through the region this week will vary weather conditions and temperatures daily. Several rounds of rain will help accumulate 1-3" of rainfall around the Capital Region over the next 7 days, with northern parishes and counties likely seeing the highest totals by the end of the week. A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out either.

Tuesday/Wednesday: A warm front will surge northward through the Capital Area on Monday night, making things warm again. Near-record warmth will be a possibility on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs soar into the lower and middle 80s. You may run into a spotty shower Tuesday afternoon or evening, but the first widespread round of rain will arrive Wednesday. The shower and storm activity on Wednesday is supported by a cold front that will try to push through the region during the day.

Thursday/Friday: The cold front mentioned above will bring drier and cooler air to end the workweek. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s with a return of sunshine. Valentine's evening forecast looks to be mild and dry!

Saturday/Sunday: Another warm front will pass through on Saturday, reintroducing another round of warmth and mugginess. This will set the stage for another round of showers and thunderstorms by Saturday night. Finally, another cold front will sweep the rain out early Sunday with some cooler air filtering in behind. Expect a cooler and sunnier second half to the weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.