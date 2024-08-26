Monday AM Forecast: Many opportunities for afternoon storms to conclude the month

The final week of August provides a better opportunity for daily storms after what has been an unseasonably dry month.

Today & Tonight: Monday morning will begin with mostly to partly sunny skies and temperatures around the state in the low to middle 70's. The sunshine will quickly heat conditions into the 90's early in the day with an afternoon high near 97° in the Capital City. With the added humidity, temperatures could feel as hot as 105° at times this afternoon, which remains under Heat Advisory criteria. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday afternoon with only spotty storm development around the region. Overnight conditions will be mild with temperatures falling back into the middle 70's under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: As moisture begins to ramp up Tuesday afternoon and remain elevated through the workweek, coverage of afternoon shower and storm development will increase as well. Isolated storms are likely Tuesday with scattered coverage (50-60%) expected by mid-week. Those who do see rain at any point this week will receive much needed relief from the heat. Tuesday's highs will be the hottest of the week, in the upper-90's, while Wednesday through Friday will see afternoon temperatures in the middle-90's thanks to additional clouds and better rain coverage. The Storm Station recommends keeping raingear handy all week long, even though there will be plenty of dry time between storms. By the end of the month, southern Louisiana could see a much needed 1.0" of rainfall accumulate, with locally higher amounts possible.

The Tropics: No tropical development is anticipated in the next week across the entire Atlantic Basin.

