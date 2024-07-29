Monday AM Forecast: Heat cranks up as rain coverage dwindles

After a rainy month, the final days of July will feature a lack of precipitation with plenty of heat to replace it!

Today & Tonight: Temperatures that will begin warm and muggy in the upper-70's early Monday will quickly heat up into the low and middle 90's by the afternoon. Heat-index values, or how temperatures will actually feel to our bodies, will be closer to 105-107° mark during peak heating hours; just under Heat Alert criteria but it is still advised to practice heat safety when spending excess time outdoors today. With the hot temperatures, ample amounts of sunshine will fill the skies today with fair weather cumulus clouds adding little shade from the rays. "Cooling" showers will be hard to come by Monday afternoon with only 20% of SE Louisiana likely to see an afternoon pop-up storm.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies and calm winds will take temperatures back into the upper-70's.

Up Next: Heat dominates the forecast for the majority of the next week. Heat alerts may be issued in the coming days as afternoon highs are set to return to the upper-90's for the final days of the month. The hot workweek will also feature limited rain chances as high pressure over the region will suppress the formation of afternoon pop-up storms. Only a spotty shower or two will be found on the radar each day.

The Tropics: A disturbance located over the central Atlantic will interact with a tropical wave in the coming days. Thereafter, environmental conditions will become more suitable for tropical development. A tropical depression could form by mid to late week as the system nears the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, or southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

- Emma Kate C.

