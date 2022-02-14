Monday AM Forecast: Clear and warm for now, Storms return on Thursday

Skies will be sunny and clear for Valentine’s Day!

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Happy Valentine’s Day! This afternoon will bring mostly sunny skies. Even though temperatures started near freezing this morning, this afternoon will bring temperatures in the mid-60s. Tonight, there will be a wind shift and southerly winds will help keep temperatures above freezing. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Up Next: The weather is going to get much more active later this week. We will start with a warm up. Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 60s and Tuesday night will be warmer, near 50°. On Wednesday, a warm front will usher in some warmer air and some Gulf Moisture as well. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 70s. A few showers may bubble up in the afternoon and evening hours, but they will be very isolated.

Stay weather aware leading into Thursday. Conditions will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s ahead of a cold front. Storms are going to move in along a cold front in the afternoon and evening hours. Most areas will see rain and some of the storms will be on the stronger side. Each storm will be capable of producing very gusty winds, a heavy downpour and frequent lighting.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms—please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

After the cold front passes through, it will dry out and temperatures will fall. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday morning with afternoon highs capped in the mid-50s. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s over the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Tweets by WBRZweather